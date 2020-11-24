Pennsylvania certifies Joe Biden's victory in US elections as stocks surge

Pennsylvania on Tuesday certified Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US election 2020.

Watch:

Governor Tom Wolf said that Pennsylvania had "certified" the results of the November 3 vote.

"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Tom Wolf said on Twitter.

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.



As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020 ×

Trump had earlier won the state during the 2016 presidential elections when he defeated Hillary Clinton. According to reports, Biden won Pennsylvania by 81,000 votes out of nearly 6.9 million votes cast.

Earlier, Michigan had declared Biden as the winner in the state.

Trump had earlier claimed that was defeated due to fraudulent voting, however, Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson said it "confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters."

A Pennsylvania judge had earlier rejected a legal challenge by Trump's election campaign which sought to nullify votes.

President Trump had earlier authorised a transition amid growing pressure to concede, although the US president hasn't officially conceded the November 3 elections.

The green signal given by Trump would allow president-elect Biden to have access to office space and to meet with federal officials to ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, the Dow surged past 30,000 points for the first time over Trump's decision on transition and hopes for coronavirus vaccines.