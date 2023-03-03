Pence dodges query on whether or not he'll support Trump as 2024 nominee

Former US vice president Mike Pence had been evasive on the subject of whether or not he will support his former boss Donald Trump if he is chosen as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race. Talking to CBS News, Pence said that he is sure there will be "better choices" for the 2024 presidential race.

“I’m very confident we’ll have better choices come 2024,” Pence said on Wednesday. “And I’m confident our standard-bearer will win the day in November of that year.”

Pence was widely speculated to run for Republican nominee for the 2024 elections, however, he is yet to make a decision. He told CBS that he will take a call on it "this spring".

The other Republican candidates running for presidential nomination include former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and author. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to throw in the hat in the ring soon and is also expected to be the frontrunner in the presidential race.

This is not the first time that Pence has declined to talk of supporting Trump. In October last year, at a speech in Georgetown University in Washington, Pence had said "there might be somebody else I prefer more", when asked if he would support Trump in 2024.

The reason Pence might be reluctant to support Trump boils down to the fact that either result might create chaos in the party. If Trump wins without majority support, there will be a divide in the party. If he loses, he is likely to refuse to support the winner, especially since he has refused to commit to supporting another candidate.

The Trump-Pence administration ended in chaos when Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol while Joe Biden was being confirmed as the next president. According to a testimony before the House January 6 committee, Trump attacked Pence and told aides Pence deserved to be hanged for refusing to block Biden's certification.