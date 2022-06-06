PeachPolice: Group of parents in London protest against the use of peach a.k.a the 'butt' emoji. Watch!

How do you use the peach emoji, as a fruit or a butt? As per WTF Facts only about one per cent of the people using the peach emoji actually refer to the fruit itself. As per Urban Dictionary, the emoji is a double entendre; a fruit, and "for people with immature minds it is the emoticon of the ass". Taking cognizance of this fact a group of parents in London has taken it upon themselves to 'reclaim' the meaning of this emoji.

No kidding, a group that goes by the name M_U_P_P_E_T_S or Mums (& Dads) United for Proper Peach Emoji Treatment, says that they want to make the internet "a better place, starting with the" emoji.

Apparently, they even held a protest, wearing shirts with pictures of the fruit in question, wielding signs that said "Hands off our peaches", "Bootys aren't fruity", and "Peaches not posteriors". Let's just take a moment to appreciate the wordplay.

Here's a video of the protest:

Peaches are NOT bottoms!!!! News crew came down to cover the protest earlier! Massive crowd gathered too – take a look! #peachpolice pic.twitter.com/cEeyMYrq4A — M_U_P_P_E_T_S (@M_U_P_P_E_T_S) May 20, 2022 ×

The group says that people need to get their minds "out of the gutter", but the internet just seems to be wondering how does anyone have the time to protest over something like this?

How do these people have so much free time https://t.co/9DcphAasLK — C. Diddy (@WakeUpppMrWest) May 24, 2022 ×

Several tweets have pointed out that the eggplant emoji also has a dual meaning and the group has vowed to take it on next.

Now the question that comes to our mind: is this all a gimmick? The Twitter account has 106 tweets and has only been on the platform since last month (May 2022).

Whatever the reality may be, 10/10 for the witty slogans and the downright hilarious topic of protest.