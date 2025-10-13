/Peace in Ukraine after Gaza? Zelensky to meet Trump in Washington this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (Oct 13) that he is set to visit Washington to meet US President Donald Trump this week. He added that the two leaders will discuss air defence and ways to put more pressure on Russia to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. The Ukrainian leader hailed the “extraordinary” ceasefire in Gaza, expressing hopes that Trump could also broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The statement comes after Zelensky held two phone calls with Trump, during which the two leaders discussed “challenges” faced by Ukraine after Russia targeted the country’s energy infrastructure.

“We discussed some sensitive issues. That conversation was not enough, even though it was substantive,” Zelensky said as he hosted the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, in Kyiv.

Zelensky added that he is planning to hold more meetings with US military companies, senators and congressmen.

“The main topics are air defence and our possibilities... to pressure Russia,” he said.

Ukrainian delegation, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as well as the heads of his presidential office and of the national security council, and diplomatic representatives, have already left for the US, the Ukrainian leader said.

Earlier, Zelensky said in a post on social media, “When peace is achieved for one part of the world, it brings more hope for peace in other regions.”

He added, “If a ceasefire and peace have been achieved for the Middle East, the leadership and determination of global actors can certainly work for us too, in Ukraine.”