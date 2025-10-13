/‘Will be considered a blatant violation’: Israeli defense minister warns Hamas against delay in return of hostage bodies

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday (Oct 13) warned Hamas against intentionally delaying the return of the bodies of the dead hostages, saying that it would be considered a violation of the deal under which the hostage-prisoner swap is taking place. Earlier today, Hamas freed all 20 surviving hostages who were held in Gaza since the October 7 attack. In exchange, Israel released about 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gazans.

“The urgent mission to which we are all committed now is to ensure the return of all the abducted bodies home,” Katz said in a post on X.

He further added, “Hamas's announcement about the expected return of 4 bodies today is a failure to meet commitments. Any delay or deliberate avoidance will be considered a blatant violation of the agreement and will be responded to accordingly.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Hamas published the names of the four dead hostages who will be returned on Monday. The Israeli Army said that the Red Cross was on its way to collect the remains of the deceased hostages.