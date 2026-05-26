/Ebola patients flee treatment as hospitals come under attack amid rising violence in DR Congo

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is worsening amid ongoing violence and repeated attacks on health facilities, further weakening an already fragile healthcare system and forcing patients to abandon treatment.

In the northeastern province of Ituri, where the first cases were reported, at least three attacks have been recorded on health centres. Two of these took place over the weekend at the same hospital, allowing more than two dozen patients to flee mid-treatment.

The incidents, some linked to disputes over the handling of bodies of suspected Ebola victims, have revived memories of the 2018–2020 outbreak in eastern Congo, which killed more than 25 health workers amid widespread insecurity.

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Dr Richard Lokodu, medical director of the Mongbwalu General Referral Hospital, which was targeted over the weekend, said public mistrust is worsening the situation. He said, “There is a denial of the disease within the population, with some members wanting to claim the bodies of suspected and/or confirmed cases.”

“We have one confirmed case of Ebola that continues to circulate in the community and evade the response,” Lokodu said.

On Sunday, the same hospital came under four waves of attacks by groups of young people, reportedly mobilised by relatives of a Christian religious leader who died of Ebola. Seven additional patients escaped during the chaos, while security forces were deployed to restore order. One critically ill suspected Ebola patient reportedly died while trying to flee.

Violence flares up in eastern Congo

At the same time, armed conflict continues between government forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 militia in eastern DRC, where Ebola cases are also rising. Security sources and local residents said fighting has intensified over recent days.

The mineral-rich east has faced instability for decades due to multiple armed groups. Since 2021, M23 has expanded its control, with clashes escalating further since early 2025.

Health authorities say the outbreak has triggered an international alert from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The DRC health ministry has reported 204 deaths and 867 suspected cases so far. Of recent samples tested, three were negative and one was confirmed positive.

WHO warns of regional spread

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that neighbouring countries face a serious threat as the outbreak spreads faster than containment efforts.

“Countries bordering DRC are at especially high risk and should take immediate action,” Tedros said, adding that he will travel to the DRC on Tuesday as the situation worsens.

Health experts say Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and can cause severe bleeding, organ failure, and death in serious cases. Tedros also warned that response efforts are being slowed by insecurity and delayed detection.

He further said there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the outbreak.

According to WHO figures, at least 10 confirmed deaths and 220 suspected deaths have been recorded since mid-May, with nearly 900 suspected infections reported since the outbreak was declared on May 15.