A heart-wrenching video taken by a passenger onboard the Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday (Dec 25) has surfaced on social media. Out of 67 people including five crew members, only 29 survived.

The Embraer 190 flight that was travelling from Azerbaijan's Baku to Grozny in Russia turned out to be ill-fated when it was forced to make an emergency landing in Aktau in Kazakhstan. However, as soon as it touched the runway, it crashed as flames burst.

The footage that is circulating on social media captures moments before the crash. In the video, the passenger can be heard repeating prayers as the plane descends towards the runway near Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea. Yellow oxygen masks can be seen hanging above the seats.

Some passengers can be heard screaming and crying, along with the seatbelt indication sound, warning people to keep wearing seatbelts.

At the end, another video clip shows the interior of the plane upside down after the crash. Debris can also be seen all around as people scream for help.

The final moments of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane before its crash in Kazakhstan were captured by a passenger onboard.



Investigation underway

According to the Kazakh transport ministry, the plane was carrying 37 Azerbaijan nationals, six from Kazakhstan, three from Kyrgyzstan and 16 from Russia.

“We cannot disclose any investigation results at this time,” the office of Azerbaijan's prosecutor general said in a statement. “All possible scenarios are being examined, and the necessary expert analyses are underway.”

‘Pain and despair’

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences during a phone conversation with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

"Unfortunately, Azerbaijan's President Aliyev was forced to leave St Petersburg. Putin has already called him and expressed his condolences in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijani plane in Aktau," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

