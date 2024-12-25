Astana, Kazakhstan

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet on Wednesday (Dec 25) burst into flames as it was attempting an emergency landing in Western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said. According to preliminary reports, only 25 of the 67 people on board survived the crash.

Advertisment

On social media application Telegram, the ministry wrote: "A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines."

Also read | Afghanistan: Taliban government spokesperson claims 46 killed in Pakistan's overnight strike

Meanwhile, the Airlines, which is Azerbaijan's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

Advertisment

Casualties and more

As per the Kazakh transport ministry, there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board.

However, media reports have put the number high, up to 105, on board.

Advertisment

Kazakhstan's emergency situation ministry said that only 25 people survived the crash, which means 42 people may have perished in the incident.

"According to preliminary information, there are 25 survivors of whom 22 have been hospitalised," said the ministry on Telegram. Health officials had earlier said that 14 survivors had been hospitalised.

⚠️#BREAKING: #Azerbaijan Airlines E190 Crashes in #Kazakhstan, Survivors Reported A tragic aviation incident unfolded today as Azerbaijan Airlines Flight #J28243, an Embraer E190AR registered (4K-AZ65)carrying 72 people, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The flight was en route… pic.twitter.com/BlntUOYT5m — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) December 25, 2024 ×

Also read | Pakistan launches overnight airstrike on Afghanistan, targets Taliban hideouts

⚠️#BREAKING: #Azerbaijan Airlines E190 Crashes in #Kazakhstan, Survivors Reported A tragic aviation incident unfolded today as Azerbaijan Airlines Flight #J28243, an Embraer E190AR registered (4K-AZ65)carrying 72 people, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The flight was en route… pic.twitter.com/BlntUOYT5m — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) December 25, 2024 ×

Kazakhstan's Ministry for Emergency Situations earlier said its personnel were putting out a fire at the site.

(With inputs from agencies)