/Hottest summer since 1947: How is 2026 France heatwave affecting Paris tourism

A severe, record-breaking heatwave in France, marking the hottest since 1947. The extreme weather has forced major Paris tourist attractions to close early. The decision has disrupted vacations for thousands of visitors. More than half of mainland France is currently under the highest weather alert level. Tourists are experiencing widespread disappointment as they cope with suffocating conditions on the streets, in the subway, and in non-air-conditioned rentals. Many have been forced to cancel guided tours, river cruises, and neighbourhood walks, instead using umbrellas, hats, and fans to brave the heat. Some visitors are adjusting by moving to air-conditioned hotels or seeking refuge in cooler museums and churches, while others have had to completely reorganise long-planned family vacations.