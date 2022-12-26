Paris shooting suspect confesses to a 'pathological' hatred of foreigners, shares suicide plan

The 69-year-old French man accused of gunning down three Kurds in a shooting on Friday has confessed to "pathological" hatred towards foreigners.

One woman and two men were killed in the attack on a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in Paris' busy central 10th district.

Reuters reports that prosecutor Laure Beccuau in a statement said that during questioning the suspect revealed that a 2016 burglary at his home had triggered the "hatred of foreigners that became totally pathological".

However, as per the prosecutor a search of the suspect's parent's home, where he lived, did not garner any potential links to the extremist ideology. The suspect as per AFP had first planned an attack Seine-Saint-Denis, a suburb of the French capital, with a large immigrant population, but had later abandoned the plan.

Describing himself as depressive and suicidal the man also shared his plan to kill himself using the last bullet from his attack.

As per the prosecutor the man was recently released from detention while awaiting trial for another attack. Last year, using a sabre (a special kind of sword) he attacked a migrant camp.

The man after his arrest on Friday was shifted to a psychiatric facility on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, he was released from the hospital and was put in police custody. On Monday, he will be presented before an investigating magistrate.

The recent shooting has rekindled the trauma of three unresolved murders of Kurds in 2013 that many have blamed on Turkiye (formerly Turkey). Many in the community have blamed French Security Services saying that they did "too little" to prevent the shooting. Representatives of the Kurdish community have urged for the Friday attack to be considered a terrorist attack.

Saturday saw protests and clashes between protestors and police in central Paris and in Syria, hundreds of Kurds on Sunday protested in solidarity with the victim as due to the shooting anger boiled over.

(With inputs from agencies)

