Parental control? China passes law to check students’ 'twin pressures'

With an aim to cut the 'twin pressures' of homework and offsite tutoring in core subjects, China has passed an education law, said the Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

In the new law, local governments are responsible for ensuring that these two pressures are reduced. It also asked the parents to arrange their children's routine in such a manner that they get reasonable rest and exercise, which will help in reducing pressure, said the agency.

It also looks to curb overuse of the internet. The law has not been published in full.

China seems to be making concerted efforts to exercise a more assertive paternal control this year.

Being concerned with heavy academic burden on children, it has also cut back on homework and banned after-school tutoring for subjects during the weekend and holidays.

Earlier, China's parliament was considering a legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes.

In the draft of the family education promotion law, guardians will be reprimanded and ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find very bad or criminal behaviour in children under their care.

