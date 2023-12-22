A Late Jurassic period lake that no longer exists named largest-ever in Earth's history by Guinness

The Paratethys has earned recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records by securing its place as the largest lake in Earth’s history. This colossal body of water, which was named by geologist Vladimir Laskarev in 1924, was larger than all present-day lakes combined, holding an astounding ten times more water.

At its zenith around 11.6 million years ago, the Paratethys sprawled from Austria to Turkmenistan, covering an expansive 1.08 million square miles (2.8 million square kilometres), media reports said.

Scientific reports detailed its staggering volume—407,000 cubic miles (1.77 million cubic kilometres) of water. The lake now marked a remarkable milestone and officially documented itself in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Home to diverse species, including the Cetotherium riabinini, the smallest-known baleen whale, and the colossal Deinotherium in surrounding swamplands, the Paratethys thrived as a vibrant ecosystem.

A profound transformation

Over millions of years, the lake underwent a profound transformation, losing over one-third of its water and about two-thirds of its surface area during a 350,000-year period that concluded around 7.65 million years ago.

The Black Sea, Caspian Sea, and Aral Sea now stand as remnants of this ancient lake, offering invaluable insights into the sensitivity of ecosystems to climate change.

Earth scientist Dan Palcu from Utrecht University reportedly said that studying the Paratethys reveals crucial lessons for addressing current and future environmental challenges, especially in regions like the Black Sea.

The sediments in the Black Sea, remnants of the Paratethys, hold both potential threats and benefits. Trapped methane in these sediments could be released due to climate change, while the Black Sea also functions as a carbon sink, storing greenhouse gases.