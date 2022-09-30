Paraguay: Firefighters extinguish fire at headquarters of national electoral body

A massive fire broke out at the headquarters of Paraguay's national electoral body on Thursday (September 29), news agency Reuters reported.

Immediately after the incident, firefighters and other emergency services rushed to the scene as a huge cloud of smoke came out of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) in the capital of Asuncion.

Asuncion houses materials and machines that will be used in the elections and where hundreds of officials work. It is said that this huge fire might cast doubts on primaries and general elections scheduled for the coming months.

As quoted by Reuters, Asuncion's electoral Justice Jorge Bogarin told a local radio station that there were no immediate reports of any deaths.

Bogarin further added that the firefighters were working to prevent the fire to spread further. He also mentioned that the cause of the fire could not be confirmed yet.

Reports have stated that Primaries for presidential candidates are currently scheduled for December 18.

The general elections for president, vice president, governor and congressmen are scheduled for April 30 of next year.

In a news conference, TSJE President Jaime Bastard said that the fire may have damaged some 8,500 voting machines. Bastard also said that he would look into holding December's primaries in two different stages.

But, the idea has been questioned by the opposition. As quoted by Reuters, the president of the opposition Liberal Party Efrain Alegre said that breaking up the primaries would be a plan 'to carry out a fraud'.

