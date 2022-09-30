Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'mistakes' of military mobilisation should be corrected

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

In what appeared to be a first public acknowledgement that the "partial mobilisation" announced by Russia last week is maybe not have gone smoothly as it was claimed, President Vladimir Putin called for the mistakes to be "corrected".

As discontent continues to grow in Russia over the conscription call, Putin on Thursday said that "all mistakes" made in a call-up to reinforce Russia's military operation in Ukraine should be corrected.

During a videoconference with his security council broadcast on Russian television, Putin said, "This mobilisation raises many questions. We must correct all the mistakes and ensure that they do not happen again."

During his address, Putin gave examples of those who are ineligible and have been summoned, like fathers of large families, people suffering from serious illnesses or very old people.

Putin said, "If a mistake has been made, it must be corrected and those who were summoned without an appropriate reason should come home."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that some "mistakes" have been made in the mobilisation process, which was focused on 300,000 reservists with military experience or useful skills, such as truck drivers.

According to the OVD-Info organisation, more than 2,400 people have been detained in demonstrations against the mobilisation in Russia since it was announced on September 21.

The announcement didn't go well with the citizens as Russians have also chosen to flee the country, causing large queues at the borders of Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Finland.

