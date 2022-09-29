US imposes fresh sanctions on export of Iran oil

The US on Thursday (September 28) imposed fresh sanctions on companies suspected of involvement in Iran's petrochemical and petroleum trade. Some of these companies are based in China. Washington has warned of further actions to enforce its economic curbs on Tehran.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that sanctions had been placed on two China-based companies, Zhonggu Storage and Transportation Co. Ltd, and WS Shipping Co Ltd.

The US Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on a network of companies involved in what it said was the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petrochemical and petroleum products to users in South and East Asia.

This action has targetted Iranian brokers and companies in UAE, Hong Kong and India.

Washington and Tehran's indirect talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have broken down.

"As Iran continues to accelerate its nuclear program in violation of the JCPOA, we will continue to accelerate our enforcement of sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sales under authorities that would be removed under the JCPOA," Blinken said in the statement.

"These enforcement actions will continue on a regular basis, with an aim to severely restrict Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports."

Blinken warned anyone involved in such sales and transactions should stop immediately if they wish to avoid being subjected to U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies)

