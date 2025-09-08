/Palestinian Authority 'must disappear from the map,’ says Smotrich after Jerusalem attack

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called to dismantle the Palestinian Authority after a shooting in Jerusalem on Monday (September 8). At least six people were killed and several were injured in the shooting attack.
Smotrich took to X and said that "the State of Israel cannot accept a Palestinian Authority that raises and educates its children to murder Jews."
“The Palestinian Authority must disappear from the map, and the villages from which the terrorists came should look like Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he declares, praising the “bravery of the courageous soldier and Kollel student who engaged and neutralized the terrorists, thereby likely preventing an even larger attack.”