Palestine says Israeli forces killed teen in West Bank raid

Palestinian officials said on Monday (May 1) that Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teen during an arrest raid that led to clashes in a refugee camp outside the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the news agency Reuters reported. The teenager was identified as 17-year-old Jibril Kamal. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Kamal died after being shot in the head.

The ministry added that six other people were injured during the raid, with three of them in serious condition.

Videos circulating on social media showed a convoy of armoured military vehicles driving between houses as shots rang out in the distance. The Israeli military said during its raid at the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, its troops shot at suspects who had fired at them and that the targets were identified.

Hitting out at Israel, Jericho Governor Jihad Abu al-Asal said the Israeli government must be held responsible. "We tell the world, don't leave this refugee camp prey to this occupation," Abu al-Asal added.

Monday's raid came amid operations across the West Bank Monday that ended in at least 17 arrests and confiscation of weapons. In Jenin, the Islamic Jihad movement said one of its officials Mahdi al-Sharqawi had been arrested, Reuters reported.

Since the beginning of this year, 101 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The conflict has intensified with frequent military raids and violence by Israeli settlers amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed over the same period, the news agency AFP reported.

Separately, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli soldiers critically wounded a 20-year-old Palestinian in Bethlehem.

And last Friday (April 26), another Palestinian teenager was killed. The health ministry said, "Mostafa Amer Sabah, 16, was killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the town of Tequila."

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said troops fired on Palestinians who "continued to hurl rocks towards the soldiers" in the town.

