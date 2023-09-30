Palestine says Hamas member killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

A Palestinian activist and fighter of the Hamas movement was killed by Israeli troops in West Bank on Friday (Sep 30). In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry said, "Mohammad Jibril Roummaneh died as a result of serious injuries caused by bullets fired by the occupying forces in El-Bireh northeast of Ramallah." The ministry said a second Palestinian was injured but did not elaborate.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said that assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at a military post adjacent to the Psagot, next to El-Bireh. "Soldiers... identified the suspects and responded with live fire," the army said, adding two assailants were neutralised and transferred to receive medical treatment.

'A heroic martyr': Hamas

In a statement, the Hamas called Roummaneh as one of its members who fell as a "heroic martyr" while "defending the freedom of (his) people" near Psagot. The statement was accompanied by an image of a very young man.

At least 242 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian, and an Italian have been killed since the beginning of the year in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has occupied the West Bank -- now home to some three million Palestinians -- since the Six-Day War of 1967. Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements that are considered illegal under international law.

Two Palestinians killed in raid in West Bank

Nearly a week back, Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in a raid in the West Bank. As per the Palestinian health ministry, the two victims were killed by live Israeli bullets to the head.

The ministry identified the victims as Osaid Abu Ali, 21, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, 32. Hamas said that Osaid Abu Ali was one of its fighters. Last Sunday, crowds of mourners attended the funeral of the two Palestinians.

