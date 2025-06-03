/Pakistan with help from China erased mentions of The Resistance Front from UNSC press statement: Shashi Tharoor

In an outreach following the Operation Sindoor, the Indian all-party delegation in Brazil, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met Ambassador Celso Amorim, Head Adviser to President Lula da Silva. In the interaction, Tharoor highlighted Pakistan's use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

He said, “This is particularly a troubling matter as it is about the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. When we struck those terror bases, the next morning, there is a funeral was conducted by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, who is a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figure. The funeral was attended by top police and military officials.”

While displaying the image of the funeral and highlighting Pakistani police and military closeness to the terrorist organisation, he said, "LeT has created this front called The Resistance Front, we have been reporting about The Resistance Front to UN Sanctions Committee, time after time."

He particularly highlighted the time 'when India encouraged our friends on Security Council to mention The Resistance Front in the press statement that the Security Council issued'.

He continued, "The Pakistan government, I am sorry to say that with the support of your friend in China, took out the name, so there is not even a reference. We are not on the Security Council, neither are you. We have to change that situation. Both of us should be on the Council together"

In the past, Pakistan's DG ISPR, during a briefing had hastily attempted to cover their tracks, where he presented Hafiz Abdul Rauf, whose records are identical to those mentioned in US' Office of Foreign Assets Control's sanctions list.

To make him seem authentic, there was a video byte of him saying, he is a cleric and is a family man.

This is on record to prove he's a terrorist, but probably a video of him saying I'm innocent was the need of the hour.