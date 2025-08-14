/Pakistan's Independence Day themed on their 'victory' in 4-day conflict with India

On Wednesday (August 13), the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech where he lauded the country’s armed forces. But the theme of the speech was seemingly to announce and celebrate the nation’s victory in what he called ‘Marka-e-Haq’ – the 4-day conflict with neighbouring India. Cross- order fighting in which India carried out precision strikes deep inside Pakistan and PoK to destroy the infrastructure used by terrorists operating on its soil.

On April 22, The Resistant Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for killing 26 innocent people. The offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and soon they distanced themselves from the claim, citing that their social media account was hacked. Indian forces have neutralised the orchestrators of the dastardly attack in the recently concluded Operation Mahadev.

India celebrates its independence from colonial rule a day after Pakistan, on August 15. The nation’s theme this year is ‘Naya Bharat’, which simply translates to ‘New India’. But on the eve of their Independence Day celebrations, Sharif at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad said, “I call this celebration of freedom, Marka-e-Haq.” He immediately switched to narrating to the crowd gathered that India falsely accused his homeland and attacked it. The president also claimed ‘victory’ in the ‘war’ which caused damage to the terror infrastructure.





In a certain press conference held by DG ISPR, Pakistan portrayed a terrorist associated with the LeT as a ‘family man’. And coincidentally, the details highlighted as proof had uncannily similarity to a US-proscribed global terrorist.

Coming back to Pakistan’s victory celebration, lauding the Pakistani military, Sharif said, “They taught India the lesson which its future generations will also remember until judgement day.”

And on X, he posted, “The past 78 years tell a tale of resilience, strong faith and a hope of a bright future when, as a nation, we braved several difficult challenges. Despite this, Pakistan achieved a series of milestones of success and achievements in every field. Pakistan’s historic victory in Marka-e-Haq during the four-day war imposed by India has not only reinforced the sanctity of our freedom, but has also instilled a renewed sense of ambition and national spirit in the hearts of our people, magnifying the pride and fervour of this Independence Day.”