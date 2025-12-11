/Pakistan practising 'trade and transit terrorism' against Afghanistan, India tells UN

India has sharply criticised Pakistan at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, pointing out how Islamabad is subjecting the Afghan people to "trade and transit terrorism" through border closures and condemning recent airstrikes that killed civilians, including women, children and cricketers. Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council, India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish echoed concerns raised by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) over Pakistani airstrikes.

"India echoes UNAMA’s concern over airstrikes and condemn the killing of innocent women, children and cricketers in Afghanistan," Mr Harish said. "We add our voice to calls for paying full respect to the United Nations Charter and international law with particular attention to protection of innocent civilians."

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated in recent months, with repeated border clashes, airstrikes and trade disruptions. Pakistan has conducted several airstrikes inside Afghanistan, and attacks in border areas have killed many civilians. Ambassador Harish highlighted the economic fallout from Pakistan's closure of key border crossings, which has severely disrupted trade for landlocked Afghanistan.

"We also note with grave concern the practice of 'trade and transit terrorism' that the people of Afghanistan are being subjected to by the cynical closure of access for a landlocked country whose people are suffering numerous debilitating conditions since many years," he said. “These acts are in violation of WTO norms. Such open threats and acts of war against a fragile and vulnerable LLDC nation... constitute a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

The UN report noted severe humanitarian and economic impacts from border clashes and closures, including displacement of families and losses for farmers during harvest season. On terrorism, the Indian Ambassador urged coordinated international efforts to prevent UN-designated groups, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, from using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks.

He called for "pragmatic engagement" with the Taliban, warning that purely punitive measures would perpetuate a "business as usual" approach. Amid the criticism of Pakistan, India announced expanded humanitarian support, emphasising healthcare priorities.

"Healthcare is a particularly important need for the Afghan people right now," Mr Harish said. "In this regard, India has undertaken establishment of a Thalassemia Centre, a Modern Diagnostic Centre... Additionally, India will construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul’s Bagrami district, an Oncology Centre and a Trauma Centre in Kabul, and five Maternity Health Clinics."

India has restored its technical mission in Kabul to full embassy status and continues over 500 development projects across Afghanistan. "As Afghanistan’s contiguous neighbour, India deeply values its civilizational relationship and centuries-old bonds of friendship," the envoy added.