/Pakistan minister's daughter, son-in-law sentenced to 17 yrs for calling nation a ‘terrorist state’

A Pakistani lawyer's daughter and son-in-law of former minister of the country, Shireen Mazari, were sentenced to 17 years in prison for calling Pakistan a ‘terrorist state’ and coming up with ‘anti-military’ remarks on her social media post. The charges were filed by the court under the contentious Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to a report in the Dawn, the additional district and sessions court on Saturday found human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha guilty of cyberterrorism, glorification of terrorism, and the dissemination of false information in Islamabad.

Mazari, a human rights lawyer, has defended victims of rights abuses and has been a vocal opponent of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. Her mother previously served as Pakistan’s federal minister for human rights under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mazari's husband, Ali, who is also a criminal lawyer, represents individuals accused in blasphemy cases and has also worked with the Asma Jahangir Legal Cell, advocating for survivors of sexual assault, rape and enforced disappearances.

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA)

Pakistani journalists, digital rights activists and civil society groups have long opposed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Though enacted in 2016 to address cybercrime, the law has increasingly been used by the state to curb free expression, particularly after amendments passed in January 2025 expanded the government’s authority to regulate social media.

The amended law carries penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to PKR 20 lakh for spreading false information. It also bars the sharing of statements from banned organisations or their members and widens the definition of social media platforms to include all online information management systems.

“This judgment is a blatant assault on the Constitution and a chilling warning to every lawyer, journalist, and citizen who dares to speak. The use of PECA to impose an excessive and punitive sentence for expression is not law enforcement; it is state overreach,” Moniza Kakar, a prominent human rights activist, told ThePrint.