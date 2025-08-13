/Pakistan bombs Pakistan: ‘Air strikes’ in Balochistan after BLA kills 32 soldiers | Gravitas

Even as Pakistan is desperately trying to project its military strength on a global stage, the ground reality is stark.

The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed to have killed 32 Pak army soldiers in August itself.

Now, Pakistan army chief Asim Munir's forces have been accused of bombing their own backyard of Balochistan.

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Key human rights activist Mir Yar Baloch, who claims to represent 'The Republic of Balochistan,' stated that the air strikes were carried out by F-16 fighter jets in the Surab region.

According to him, at least 30 innocent Baloch civilians, including women and children were killed in Pakistan's attack, whereas dozens others were left injured.

Amid this, he appealed to the Baloch people to mark Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14 as 'Black Day' by hoisting black flags at their homes and wearing black armbands.

However, Pakistan had a very different version to offer. According to the country's military, 8 militants died in Surab after the premature detonation of a bomb which they were preparing. This also reportedly caused the death of three civilians.

In a subsequent operation, Munir's forces claimed to have killed ten more militants, who were reportedly trying to escape.

Pakistan's operation came a day after BLA claimed to have killed 32 military personnel from August one to eight.

Its attacks reportedly targeted Pakistani military convoys, armoured vehicles, camps, police posts, bridges and railway infrastructure. It also claimed that several military vehicles were destroyed.

This is not all.

Balochistan's energy sector is also under the radar.

A powerful blast damaged an 18-inch gas pipeline in Balochistan's Bolan area. Huge flames were reportedly visible from a distance following the explosion. This left many areas of Balochistan such as Quetta, Mastung, Kalat and Ziarat without gas supply.

In another reflection of the deteriorating law and order in Balochistan, seven miners working for a private copper mining firm in Chagai district were kidnapped by unidentified armed men.

The abductors also took away vehicles and solar panels.

Pakistan has long struggled to contain activities of the Baloch rebels, which are seeking independence of Balochistan from the country.

In July, gunmen killed nine police officers in an attack on a checkpost at the Mangi Dam project in Balochistan.

Earlier in May, over 30 people were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a train in Quetta, which was carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families.

The worsening security situation in Balochistan is also evident from hard data.

According to the South Asia Terrorism portal, this province has already witnessed 451 incidents of killing in 2026 so far. 321 civilians and 584 security personnel have lost their lives. On the other hand, over 770 militants have been killed.

With turmoil growing in Khyber Pakthunkhwa as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a key question arises.