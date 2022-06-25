Pakistan asks vice-chancellors to promote consumption of local drinks

In order to cut down the consumption of tea in the country, Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Pakistan has now asked vice-chancellors to promote the consumption of local drinks such as 'lassi' and 'sattu' as per a report published in 'The News'.

The move “increase employment and generate income for the public” according to HEC acting chairperson Dr Shaista Sohail.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's minister for planning, development, and special initiatives said "I appeal to cut down the consumption of tea by 1-2 cups because we import tea on loan."

In 2021-22, Pakistan's total import bill increased by $60 million in comparison to $340 million in 2020-21.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has adopted the seemingly bizarre austerity measures due to a recent financial crisis that saw the Pakistani rupee at record lows against the US dollar and a fall in foreign exchange reserves.

After Pakistan's benchmark index plunged by more than 2,000 points, the country's stock exchange on Friday halted trading.

Food prices in Pakistan have soared following a hike in the price of fuel, natural gas and electricity by up to 45 per cent.

Also read | Paper crisis hits Pakistan, publishers say no books for new academic session

According to official data, Pakistan owes $16 billion to non-Paris Club countries on December 31, 2021.

Out of approximately $21 billion in outstanding official loans including commercial, bilateral and safe deposits, China had agreed in principle for granting a fresh rollover of $2.5 billion in commercial loans to Pakistan for one year in March.

With additional funds in compliance with its conditionality of doing away with subsidies and raising taxes and power tariffs, the International Monetary Fund has also agreed to extend the Extended Fund Facility to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: