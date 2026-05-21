/Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit Iran as Tehran examines latest US proposal

Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will visit Tehran on Thursday (May 21), as Iran examines the latest proposal by US to end the West Asia conflict, reported Iranian media. Without providing any details, Iran's ISNA news agency said Munir's visit was aimed at "talks and consultations" with Iranian authorities.

The visit by Pakistan's army chief comes a day after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (May 20).

Pakistan is trying to mediate and broker a peace deal between US and Iran after the war broke out on February 28 with airstrike on Iran by US and Israeli military.

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Meanwhile Trump on Wednesday (May 20) warned that ceasefire agreement that is in effect since April 8 could end soon as diplomacy has failed to yield any results so far.

Talking to reporters, he said, "If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go."

Soon after the statement by Trump, Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of threatening to start the war.

"Conflict this time will spread beyond West Asia"

While making the accusation, Ghalibaf warned of a "forceful response" from Iran and the Iran Revolutionary Guards said that the conflict if started this time would spread far beyond West Asia.