/Pakistan Air Force training jet crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing two pilots

A Pakistan Air Force training aircraft crashed in northwestern Pakistan on Monday (Jun 15). Two pilots were killed in the incident, and three civilians were injured. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the accident, which happened in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident comes weeks after another PAF training jet crashed in eastern Punjab province.

According to Anadolu Agency, the deceased pilots have been identified as Captain Qasim and Captain Talha.

Earlier on May 20, another PAF fighter jet crashed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province. The aircraft, believed to be a Hongdu JL-8 training jet, went down near Mianwali. According to initial reports, the two pilots managed to safely eject. Videos and images claiming to be from the incident emerged on social media, showing the wreckage of the crash.

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According to a Xinhua report, citing security sources, the aircraft crashed during a routine operational training mission in Mianwali district of the province. It added that the incident happened due to a technical malfunction in the aircraft’s engine.