Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior, Tallal Chaudhry, on Saturday, strongly condemned the recent incidents of vandalism at international fast-food outlets in the country and warned that the government would take strict action against the attackers.

Advertisment

Chaudhry told reporters in Faisalabad that the state would deal “strictly” with anyone involved in damaging public or private property, saying such acts would be treated as “no different than a terrorist attack”.

Chaudhry made the remark after recent attacks on outlets of international fast-food chains across Sindh and Punjab — as a form of protest and boycott against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

In one incident, a worker was fatally shot when armed men attacked a restaurant in Sheikhupura on April 14.

Protesters have been urging a boycott of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) chain, claiming it to be a symbol of the US and its ally Israel.

Advertisment

There were at least 20 attacks on KFC outlets across Pakistan in the past week.

Several videos on social media show mobs armed with iron rods entering KFC stores and threatening to burn them down. In Karachi, two KFC stores were set on fire.

A video also shows a man shouting, “They are buying bullets with the money you make.”

Advertisment

Also Read | Putin announces ‘Easter truce’ in Ukraine conflict, orders military to halt fighting

“These franchises invest over $100 million in Pakistan, employ more than 25,000 people, pay 100% taxes, and buy from local vendors,” said Chaudhry. “The entire profit stays in Pakistan. What excuse is there for such attacks?”

Chaudhry said, “The state has a responsibility to protect the lives and properties, whether they are of Pakistani businesses or foreigners investing here.”

“And any such individual who would attack [such outlets] would be dealt with strictly,” Chaudhry asserted.

“The recent few attacks on KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken); around 20 such incidents took place in various locations across Pakistan,” he stated.

Also Read | Scientists stretch colour palette, identify a new, unseen hue, name it ‘olo’

He said 145 people were arrested and 12 first information reports (FIRs) were registered over the attacks in Punjab.

“The franchise owner is a Pakistani and a Muslim. The entire management of this [food chain] is from Pakistan. Whatever items they use, they buy them from Pakistani vendors, shopkeepers, and markets. […] Its entire profit also remains within Pakistan,” he added.

Calling investors Pakistan’s “crown”, Chaudhry reiterated that their protection was the government’s responsibility and it was fulfilling it.

Such attacks would be dealt with in the “same manner as a terrorist attack”, he added.

Also Read | Organised crime in Canada worse than Punjab’s, say kin of Indian student killed in Ontario

The attacks were suspected to be actions under the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, that targets corporations and institutions in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

The BDS movement targets companies that play a clear and direct role in Israel’s crimes by targeted boycotts. People boycott all products and services of companies tied in any way to Israel.

Some companies are targeted by grassroots organic boycott campaigns, not initiated by the BDS movement. However, BDS supports these boycott campaigns as these companies, or their branches or franchisees in Israel openly support Israel and/or provide donations to the Israeli military.

BDS thus supports grassroots organic boycott action against McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Burger King, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Domino's Pizza, and WIX. However, KFC is not on the list.