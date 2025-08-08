Pahalgam terror attack: 'Involved directly' in ending war between India, Pakistan, reiterates Rubio

The United States again claimed to have brokered to end the war between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack claimed 16 lives at the popular tourist destination. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (Aug 7) said that the Trump administration was “involved directly” in brokering peace between both the countries following Operation Sindoor launched by India against Pakistan to avenge the killings.

“On the broader issue of peace, the President is committed to peace and committed to being the President of peace. And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the President was able to deliver on that peace,” said Rubio while speaking at the EWTN’s The World Over show.

Indian has, however, rejected claims by the US of brokering a peace between both the countries.

Rubio also mentioned other conflicts that the trump administration has been 'successful' in resolving.