/Did Trump tariff heat on India lead Putin to direct talks for ending Ukraine war?

United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet on Ukraine war next week. Putin's special envoy Kirill A Dmitriev confirmed the news about the meeting between both the leaders. So, has the Trump tariff on India got to do something with the meeting? Trump's social media post hints towards that.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "We put a 50 per cent tariff on India".

He then goes on to say, "I don't know if that had anything to do with it, but we've had very productive talks today (with Russia),"

The news of Trump-Putin meet on Ukraine war came hours after additional 25% tariff was imposed on India by the US President as punishment for its purchases of Russian energy.

In an earlier post on Truth Social Trump accused India of selling products made form Russian oil to other countries at a higher price.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump wrote.

Replying to a question whether the tariff imposed on India would end if Russia and Ukraine agreed to halt the war, Trump said, "We'll determine that later, but right now, they're paying a 50 per cent tariff."

Trump-Putin Meet on Ukraine War

Putin's three-hour-long meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow also helped both the countries agree on having talks. However, there is still no clarity on Volodymyr Zelenskyy being part of the meet as the Russian president refused to meet Ukraine’s leader, a potential condition for the US-Russia talks.

On Thursday, conflicting statements from Washington and Moscow suggested deep confusion over the planned summit. While the Kremlin claimed talks were progressing for a bilateral Trump-Putin meeting next week, Putin dismissed the idea of a meeting with Zelensky. “I have nothing against it in general,” Putin said, “but certain conditions must be created for this… we are still far from creating such conditions.”

UAE Likely Venue For Meet?