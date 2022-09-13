Paddington Bear plushies, marmalade sandwiches left as tributes for Queen Elizabeth II; Lilies sales skyrocket

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's royal funeral the following week, flower sales are expected to flourish across the United Kingdom as citizens hurry to pay their respects to their beloved monarch.

AFP reported that as per the British Florist Association demand is also significantly higher for Queen's favourites lilies.

Numerous offerings have already been placed outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences, including cards, flowers, toys, and other things.

Reports suggest that mourners also left non-floral items including balloons, lit candles, and plush toys that resembled Paddington Bear.

Additionally, sandwiches with bear marmalade that she famously pulled out of her suitcase for a Platinum Jubilee comedy are being left as a tribute. However, authorities have asked people to refrain from leaving these.

Following the passing of the queen, the market is a "lot busier than normal," Albert Deane, a flower vendor told AFP.

He said, "people are buying a lot of roses and chrysanthemums...that last well outside."

Some have projected that the demand for flowers in the days leading up to the burial will surpass what was witnessed after Princess Diana passed away in 1997.

Following Diana's passing, an ocean of flowers that lasted for 10 days was left at Buckingham and Kensington palaces, totalling almost 60 million bouquets.

However, this week, British authorities asked that flowers be left for the queen in a special area inside the park.

(With inputs from agencies)

