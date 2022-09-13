'You're sick old man', Prince Andrew heckled as he walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Watch

A man has been detained for heckling Prince Andrew as he followed Queen Elizabeth's coffin in a solemn procession on Edinburgh's Royal Mile to mark her final voyage.

Video of the incident shows the Duke of York alongside his siblings, King Charles, Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, walking behind his mother's hearse, when the heckler, a 22-year-old man shouted at him "You're a sick old man".

Somebody yells out, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” to Prince Andrew, who is walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin pic.twitter.com/M6DsyuPLXR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2022 ×

The heckler was dragged to the ground by a mourner and soon arrested by the police.

As Jezebel puts it, "Queen Elizabeth spent much of her life protecting her favourite son...in death, the police have taken over for her."

The protesters were accused of "breach of the peace," a type of disruptive behaviour that in Scotland carries a maximum £5,000 fine or a maximum 12-month prison sentence.

As per Telegraph, as the police led the heckler away, he yelled "disgusting" and claimed, "I've done nothing wrong".

This happened at a time that Downing Street on Monday defended the right of republican protesters to express their disapproval of the monarchy following a number of police operations to disperse demonstrations.

In recent years, Prince Andrew's reputation has taken a serious hit as a result of his associations with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

The royal has also been accused of sexual abuse against a minor. Virginia Giuffre has alleged that the prince maltreated her when she was 17. While Prince Andrew refuted the charges, a settlement was reached in February of this year.

His honorary military designations were also taken away from him at the beginning of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)

