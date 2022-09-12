Here's what's special about Queen Elizabeth II's 'royal' coffin

The queen's coffin was fashioned of English oak at least 32 years ago. This wood is now getting harder to find these days and American oak is now used to make the majority of wooden coffins, according to a article in The Times.
In accordance with royal custom, it is lined with lead to assist the body last longer after burial in a crypt, which for Queen Elisabeth II is the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, which is located west of London.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Pallbearers
It takes eight pallbearers to lift the coffin of the queen.
The lead-lined coffin will reportedly help preserve the body of her majesty for a longer period of time by keeping the casket airtight and preventing moisture from entering, but it will also make the coffin substantially heavier.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Who made it?
Leverton & Sons, the royal family's London funeral directors, said they inherited the coffin in 1991, the year they started serving the family. They also said that they're are unsure of the coffin's creators.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Partners in life and death
The coffin is identical to one created for the late queen's late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away last year.
Prince Philip was also interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and Queen Elizabeth she will soon be buried alongside him. The two royals will share the final resting place.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Royal coffin's unique features
The coffin's lid has been specially crafted to safely contain priceless fittings. This includes the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre— each of which represent various facets of the sovereign's powers. These will be present at the lying in state and funeral, reported AFP.
According to The Times, a business in the central English city of Birmingham is in charge of making the brass handles on the coffin, which are also specially created for royal caskets.
Talking about the coffin Leverton & Sons owner Andrew Leverton remarked, "It is not something you can just make in a day.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
The final journey
The casket of Queen Elizabeth II was first seen on Sunday, draped in the Scottish royal standard and a wreath made of white dahlias, sweet peas, and heather from the Balmoral estate gardens where she passed away on Thursday.
Sunday night it rested in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, in the Holyroodhouse Palace.
On Monday, it is to be transported by hearse to St. Giles' Cathedral on the Royal Mile, where it will remain for 24 hours. King Charles III and other senior royals will lead the procession.
It will next take a Royal Air Force flight to London, where it will sit at Buckingham Palace until Wednesday, after which it will be moved to Westminster Hall.