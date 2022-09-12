Here's what's special about Queen Elizabeth II's 'royal' coffin

Queen Elizabeth II lived a grand life. It is impossible to imagine anything other than a grand final rest for a monarch who reigned for 70 years.

Special lead lined coffin

The queen's coffin was fashioned of English oak at least 32 years ago. This wood is now getting harder to find these days and American oak is now used to make the majority of wooden coffins, according to a article in The Times.

In accordance with royal custom, it is lined with lead to assist the body last longer after burial in a crypt, which for Queen Elisabeth II is the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, which is located west of London.

