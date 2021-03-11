Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can be used until probe results: EU regulator

After several Nordic nations suspended the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, the European Union's drug regulator advised European countries to keep using the jabs during a probe of blood clots cases.

"The position of EMA's safety committee... is that the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing," European Medicines Agency (EMA) in a statement said.

"There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine."

The regulator's assurance comes after the United Kingdom defended Oxford's vaccine, saying it's "safe and effective".

"We've been clear that it's both safe and effective... and when people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence," PM Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

He also said that country's vaccine programme results have lowered the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, suggesting that the vaccine is safe.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday temporarily paused the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine over cases of patients developing blood clots after receiving jabs.

Amongst the three nations, Denmark was the first to announce the suspension, with the country's health authority saying "serious cases of blood clots" have been detected.

However, it said that the measure is "precautionary" and at the moment it has found no connection between AstraZeneca's jabs and blood clots.