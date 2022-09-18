Over one million Tibetans subjected to DNA tests in last five years: Research

It is not a secret that Chinese authorities have been carrying out mass DNA testing across Tibet to create a gene pool to police the ordinary Tibetans. However, according to reports, the Chinese regime has kicked up its operation a few notches up in the last few weeks.

According to a study published by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, the communist regime of China has collected over 1.2 million samples in the last five years. The study reached its conclusion by analysing 100 publically available sources.

Furthermore, the sources included 44 reports containing figures of the number of DNA samples police had collected in particular areas of Tibet.

Noting that the study targeted men, women, children and Buddhist monks for the DNA collection, the study stated, “Our research suggests that mass DNA collection is a form of social control directed against the Tibetan people. In some cases, police have targeted Buddhist monks.”

Despite China's malfeasance being out in the public, the Xi Jinping government doubles down on its rhetoric by remarking that it is collecting DNA samples and other biometric identification data as a crime prevention measure.

The study by the Canadian researchers comes roughly a week after Human Rights Watch published a similar report and shed light on the arbitrary personal data collection authorised by Politburo.

“The Chinese government is already subjecting Tibetans to pervasive repression. Now the authorities are literally taking blood without consent to strengthen their surveillance capabilities.” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch.

WATCH | WION Fineprint| Report: Chinese authorities gathering DNA samples across Tibet

Not only is China encroaching upon the rights of Tibetians and citizens in Mainland China, but China has also been routinely accused by countries such as the US of trying to steal gene data from across the globe.

Moreover, in 2020, it was revealed that the Politburo had passed orders, allowing the collection of blood samples from men and boys from across the country to build a genetic map of its roughly 700 million males.

Read more: Millions of gene data harvested across world from women's prenatal tests linked to Chinese military

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: