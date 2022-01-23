Over a dozen people dead, 8 injured in Cameroon nightclub fire

A fire tore through a nightclub in Cameroon's capital city Yaoundé killing at least 16 people and injuring eight people. As per a statement by the government, the fire was caused by the explosion of fireworks which are usually used in the nightclub.

This led to a fire breaking out on the ceiling which caused further explosions. The situation also created panic.

President Paul Biya has called for an in-depth investigation. He has also sent his condolences to the victims' families.

The communications ministry, in a statement said, "The tragedy, which was caused by explosions from the fireworks often used in these places, first consumed the building’s ceiling, resulting in two very loud explosions, causing panic and a stampede."

In a press conference which held at the scene of the fire, the director of the Yaoundé Central Hospital said that several people who were in critical condition. However, they have been transferred to the hospital.

Government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi, in a report by Al Jazeera said, "We are still at the level of investigations to find out the names and nationalities of the dead and the wounded."

(With inputs from agencies)