/Over 52,000 Indians brought home from Gulf region in one week, says MEA

Over 52,000 Indians were safely brought back from the Gulf region to India between March 1 and 7, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X on Saturday that out of these, 32,107 passengers travelled on Indian carriers.



He stated that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, with particular attention to the safety and welfare of Indian nationals who are stranded there in transit or on short‑term visits. “The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government, which remains engaged with the Governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance,” the MEA wrote.

The Special Control Room has also been established

The MEA has advised Indian citizens to follow instructions issued by local authorities and advisories from the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their respective countries. Randhir Jaiswal also announced that Indian embassies and consulates in each country in the region have set up a 24×7 helpline. In addition, a Special Control Room has also been established to track the situation and address queries from affected individuals and their families.

He further noted that ever since airspace in parts of the region reopened earlier this week, both Indian and international airlines have resumed operating commercial and special flights to help passengers return from Gulf countries. The MEA spokesperson Jaiswal also advised Indian nationals in locations where commercial flights are still unavailable to directly contact the nearest embassy or consulate for updates and assistance in identifying the closest available travel options.