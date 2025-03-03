As many as 25 undercover police officers in the United Kingdom (UK), who were assigned to infiltrate political groups, had sexual relationships with women they were sent to spy on without disclosing their actual identity, The Guardian reported. They deceived women for more than 30 years and some of them even had kids with those women.

The number of undercover cops who had sex with women they were secretly spying on is almost equal to a fifth of all the police spies sent to infiltrate political movements in the UK.

Four of these spies allegedly fathered children with women they met by hiding their identity.

'Absolutely ruined'

Jacqui, one of the victims of such act by UK spies, said her life was “absolutely ruined” after she accidently found out that the father of her son was an undercover officer. She found out this 20 years after she had a son with one of the spies - Bob Lambert. She alleged that Lambert abandoned them when their son was just a baby and fled abroad after lying that he had to escape an arrest.

Over 50 women, known so far, had sexual relationship with these undercover cops for up to six years - and they were unaware that the cops were spying on them and their friends. These woman shared some of the most secret and intimate facts about their lives with these undercover cops and some of them even attended weddings and funerals with them.

These women were devastated when they came to know about the true identity of their lovers and were left with life-long trauma and trust issues.

'Spy cops' scandal

The scandal was revealed after ITV started to broadcast a major series in collaboration with the Guardian – “spy cops” scandal.

The series showed how five women pieced together disparate clues to expose the real identities of their ex-boyfriends.

How the incidents unfolded?

Many of these spies formed a fake identity using the names of the dead children after searching through archives containing birth and death records to locate suitable matches.

For almost four years, these cops pretended to be a member of the political campaigners. They used to befriend political activists and get all the hidden details about the protests.

They gathered huge amounts of information about the personal lives of those political activities.

