The Taliban police force has implemented a massive network of 90,000 CCTV cameras, which they are using to watch over the day-to-day lives of millions of people in Kabul city, BBC reported.

Khalid Zadran, who is a spokesperson for the Taliban police chief, said as quoted by the report: "We monitor the entire city of Kabul from here."

The authorities have said that the surveillance will help them to tackle the issue of rising crime rate in the city. However, concerns have been raised that the same system is being used to clamp down on dissent and implement a morality code on girls and women.

As quoted, Zadran said, "In certain neighbourhoods, when we notice groups of people and suspect they might be involved in drug use, criminal activities, or something suspicious, we quickly reach out to the local police."

"They arrive swiftly to investigate the nature of the gathering," he added. BBC report mentioned that the CCTV system will track down people, recognising their facial expressions.

While speaking to the media outlet, Zadran highlighted a camera positioned up high that focuses on a busy traffic junction, and said, "On clear days, we can zoom in on individuals [who are] kilometres away."

The report also mentioned that they even monitor their military personnel. Giving example to the media outlet BBC, they showed a checkpoint, where soldiers weree seen opening the trunk of a car for inspection. The operators of the CCTV system zoomed in their lenses to scrutinise the contents within the trunk of the car.

Amnesty International say installing cameras "under the guise of 'national security' sets a template for the Taliban to continue their draconian policies that violate fundamental rights of people in Afghanistan - especially women in public spaces".

(With inputs from agencies)