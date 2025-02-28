Jos Buttler stepped down from England’s white-ball captaincy, a day before the side’s final Champions Trophy 2025 clash against South Africa on Friday (Feb 28). England endured a tough Champions Trophy 2025 run and lost to Australia and underdogs Afghanistan which prompted the decision. England’s match against South Africa on Saturday will be Buttler’s final match as captain with Harry Brook likely to succeed the veteran.

Buttler steps down

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team. Hopefully, somebody else who can come in alongside Baz will take the team to where it needs to be," Buttler said.

"The overriding emotions are still sadness and disappointment. I'm sure, in time, that will pass and I can get back to really enjoying my cricket, and [will] also be able to reflect on what an immense honour it is to captain your country and all the special things that come with it," he added.

England lost two close matches in the Champions Trophy 2025, scoring above 300 in both their matches. However, on both occasions, they ended up on the losing side meaning they exited the competition in the initial phase.

Harry Brook to succeed Buttler?

Saturday’s clash against South Africa will be Buttler’s final game as captain which will be played in Karachi. Harry Brook is the most likely candidate to succeed Buttler having served in the deputy role during the India series and the Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Buttler had a mixed record as the captain of the white-ball side. He led England to the 2022 T20 World Cup success in Australia but endured a tough 2023 ODI World Cup where they were the defending champions. England exited the ODI World Cup in the league stage and narrowly qualified for the Champions Trophy. Their T20 World Cup defence ended in the semifinal stage as India got the better of them in June 2024.