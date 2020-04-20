Over 2.4 million corona cases registered worldwide, death toll reaches 165,073

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus have reached 2,404,071 worldwide on Monday as a new study of containment measures in China suggests that countries preparing to ease their lockdowns will have to continuously monitor potential new cases to prevent a second deadly outbreak.



The total number climbed from 1 million to 2 million confirmed cases in less than two weeks, and more than 600,000 cases have been recorded in the US alone.



COVID-19 has now infected 2,404,071 people worldwide and 165,229 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 625,199 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to the United States.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

The confirmed coronavirus death toll has reached 40,682 in the United States, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 759,687 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past week.