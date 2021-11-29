Over 2,000 people protest in Prague after government declares state of emergency

Over 2,000 people took to the streets of the Czech capital Prague, protesting against the new coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government. Europe once again has become the epicentre of the deadly virus. As the government is imposing new restrictions to battle the virus, many regions in the continent are seeing regular protests.

Protestors in Prague, most of them not wearing a face mask, called on the government to lift bans gatherings, cancel limited hours for bars and allow unvaccinated people to participate in events.

In the capital of the Czech Republic, they protest against mandatory vaccination and restrictions due to coronavirus

In the Czech Republic, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/saGoRQnI9q — Supergran6 (@Supergranagain) November 27, 2021 ×

This comes after the government had imposed a 30-day state of emergency, under which a ban was imposed on Christmas markets across the country.

Police took action after some protestors got out of control. The protesters waved national flags and carried signs with slogans that read: "Get vaccinated? Over your dead bodies".

Czech hospitals have limited operations in the past few days as the number of patients with coronavirus has doubled.

As of now, only 58.5 per cent of Czechs are vaccinated against coronavirus. Earlier, Prime Minister Petr Fiala urged people to get vaccinated and protect themselves from the virus.

Not just Prague, but people in Austria have also been angered after the landlocked country made vaccines mandatory and introduced a full lockdown.

Restrictions have also been imposed for the unvaccinated people in Germany. People have been banned from restaurants.

Europe continues to record a wave of Covid-19 cases with countries struggling to battle the deadly coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)