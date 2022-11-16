Over 1,000 Teslas recalled in Australia, days after horrific crash in China

More than 1,000 Tesla cars have been recalled in Australia over a steering fault issue, days after the video of a horrific car accident in China emerged involving a Tesla Model Y where two people were killed.

The recall has been issued by the Australian Department of Transport and concerns Tesla Model S and Model X variants which were sold between 2017-2020.

The transport department stated that the steering fault could increase the risk of an accident "causing injury or death" to the occupants of the car.

According to reports, the affected vehicle owners have been informed to either download a new software patch to fix to malfunction or immediately contact a nearby authorised dealer to have the software updated.

Notably, this is the second time that such a mass recall has been issued against Tesla cars in the country down under. A fortnight ago, 326 Tesla Model 3 vehicles were recalled over defective seat belts.

As reported by WION, the Elon Musk-owned company last week agreed to assist the Chinese police in the investigation of a crash involving one of its Model Y cars.

The incident transpired on November 5 in the southern province of China's Guangdong. The CCTV footage of which only went viral in the last few days.

After the accident, Tesla told Reuters that it was cooperating with the authorities.

"Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance."

While local reports mentioned that the car started to malfunction after the driver tried to park it, Tesla in a statement said that the driver never attempted to slow down and at one point, even pressed the accelerator to 100 per cent.

