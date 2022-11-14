VIDEO: Tesla to 'identify the truth' behind fatal crash involving Model Y in China

Tesla has agreed to assist the Chinese police in the investigation of a crash involving one of its Model Y cars. The accident reportedly killed two people and injured three people. A CCTV video of the same incident went viral on social media.

Reports have mentioned that the incident happened on November 5 in the southern province of China's Guangdong. Local reports mentioned that the car started to malfunction after the driver tried to park it. The park button apparently did not work, and the brakes also failed. The car started to accelerate instead of stopping.

Now, the US automaker said that it would assist the probe to know what exactly happened. The company, which Elon Musk owns, told Reuters: "Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance." The electric vehicle maker also urged people to not believe in "rumours".

Crazy @Tesla video from a week ago. Just saw it on Reddit.



Driver was trying to park the car and then things went awry.



Parking button didn’t work.



Breaks didn’t work.



It just kept on accelerating.



Two people including a high school girl dead. pic.twitter.com/GTwVs7QOg6 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) November 13, 2022 ×

The main cause of the incident has not been identified yet, Jimu News quoted the local traffic police as saying. A family member of the driver said the 55-year-old had issues with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over in front of his family store.

The viral footage also showed that when the car was speeding, the car's brake lights were not on. Reports further mentioned that the data from the car showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes throughout the journey.

