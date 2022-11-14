'Working morning till night, seven days a week', Musk tells G20 meet as he continues to fire staff

“I am working from morning till night…seven days a week,” Elon Musk on Monday told B20 in Bali, a business conference running alongside the G20 summit in Indonesia.

The 51-year-old tech billionaire’s remarks came in response to a question about his buyout of with Twitter while simultaneously managing his auto firm, Tesla Inc.

“I have too much work on my plate, that’s for sure. I’m working the absolute most that I can work -- morning to night, seven days a week,” Musk said as he attended the conference through a video call.

Apart from running Twitter and Tesla, Musk also looks after SpaceX, his tunnelling company The Boring Co. and human-to-computer tech firm Neuralink Corp.

“The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly.”

During his talk, Musk also spelt out his future plans on what can be expected out of Twitter and how he intends to take on other social media giants like TikTok and WeChat.

“I want to see Twitter support more video and longer-form video so that content creators could make a living on the platform,” he said, without providing details.

5,000 contract workers sacked

Musk's comments came even as he continued his sacking spree, as up to 5,000 contract workers that track hate and other harmful content on Twitter were fired on Saturday without any notice.

Some of the contractors said they didn't realise they were let go until they weren't able to log in to work, Platformer News reported.

“I love the platform and I really enjoyed working at the company and trying to make it better. And I'm just really fearful of what's going to slip through the cracks,” Melissa Ingle, one of the contract workers that were sacked, was quoted as saying.

