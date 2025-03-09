Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitor, claimed that more than 1,000 people, including 745 civilians, were killed in the two days of clashes between Syrian security forces and fighters thought to be loyal to the ousted president Bashar al Assad.

The war monitor said that 745 civilians were killed, mostly in execution style. It said 125 Syrian security forces and 148 Assad loyalists also died. The death toll makes the two days of violence some of the deadliest since Syria's conflict began 14 years ago.

What's happening in Syria?

The violent clashes broke out on Thursday (Mar 6) between Syria's new authorities and those who are loyal to the toppled government of Bashar. The fighters ambushed security forces in Jableh, in the coastal Latakia province.

A total of 45 Alawite civilians were killed in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, the observatory reported, adding that they were killed in "executions" carried out by pro-government fighters, which were also accompanied by the "looting of homes and properties".

The Observatory's figures revealed that the civilian deaths took the overall toll from violence in the region since Thursday to 1,018. The fighting killed 125 members of the new government's security forces and 148 pro-Assad fighters.

To restore order, security forces had deployed to Latakia, as well as Jableh and Baniyas farther south, the official SANA news agency reported.

Defence ministry spokesman Hassan Abdul Ghani said the security forces had "reimposed control" over areas that had seen attacks by Assad loyalists.

"It is strictly forbidden to approach any home or attack anyone inside their homes," he added in a video posted by SANA.

Syrian Education Minister Nazir al-Qadri announced that schools would remain shut on Sunday and Monday in both Latakia and Tartus provinces. Meanwhile, SANA reported a power outage throughout Latakia province due to attacks on the grid by Assad loyalists.

Who are Alawites?

Latakia region is a former stronghold of the deposed leader. It is the place where many of the minority Alawites, who made up his support base, live. Sunni Muslim gunmen loyal to the government began revenge killings against members of Assad's minority Alawite sect.

The Alawites (also spelt Alawis) are a Shia Muslim minority group native to Syria and Lebanon. They are also known as Nusayris or Ansaris. The Alawite faith originated in the 9th century and is based on Shia Islam, with influences from Christianity, Gnosticism and ancient pagan beliefs.

The Alawite heartland has been gripped by fear of reprisals for the Assad family's brutal rule, which included widespread torture and disappearances.

"They forcibly brought people down to the streets, then they lined them up and started shooting them," one of the residents of Baniyasin on the west coast of Syria said, as quoted by Sky News.

"They left nobody. They left nobody at all. The scene that I saw was pure horror; it's just indescribable," he said.

Baniyas resident Samir Haidar, 67, told AFP news agency that two of his brothers and his niece were killed by "armed groups" that entered people's homes, adding that there were "foreigners among them".

He managed to escape to a Sunni neighbourhood, but said: "If I had been five minutes late, I would have been killed... we were saved in the last minutes."

On the condition of anonymity, one person even told Sky News that women were being forced to "walk naked" before being shot and a teenage boy being handed a rifle and forced to shoot his family.

