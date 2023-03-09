Over 1,000 dogs found dead in South Korea province, probe underway: Report

More than 1,000 dogs were found dead on the grounds of a house in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province. According to a report by The Korea Herald on Monday (March 6), the property is located in Yangpyeong county. Police have been investigating a man in his 60s on the charges of violating animal protection law, which states that anyone who abuses or is cruel to animals would be subject to three years in prison or fined $23,100 (30 million won).

The man said he collected abandoned dogs and starved them to death.

However, animal rights activists have alleged the man was paid by dog breeders to get rid of dogs who could not get pregnant anymore or whose commercial value dipped, the report said.

Four dogs were rescued from the house and are undergoing treatment at a clinic. The dogs were suffering from malnutrition or skin disease, and two of them were in critical care, the report added.

Speaking to a news channel, a representative from Care, an animal rights group, said the man was paid $7.60 by dog breeders to take care of dogs, and he just locked them up and starved them to death from 2020.

Residents in the neighbourhood looking for their lost dogs found the house full of dead animals last Saturday (March 4) and reported the matter to the police. Many local broadcasters showed blurred images of the dead dogs in cages, sacks and rubber containers on the ground in the yard.

The Care members, who observed the scene, said the bodies had rotten and created a layer on the ground, on top of which more dead dogs were placed to create another layer and so on.



