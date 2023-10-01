Over 100 dolphins found dead in Amazon as water temperature soars to 39°C

An alarming discovery has been made in the Brazilian Amazon as over a hundred dolphins have been found dead in Lake Tefé within the past week. This coincides with an extraordinary drought and soaring water temperatures, reaching an astonishing 39 degrees celsius in some areas.

The Mamirauá Institute, a research institution funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Science, reported this startling occurrence of dolphin fatalities. Such a substantial number of deaths among these aquatic mammals is highly unusual and raises concerns.

The prevailing theory is that these fatalities are connected to the record-high temperatures in Lake Tefé and the Amazon's historic drought, reported the Guardian.

Dry season impact

The Amazon River, renowned as the world's largest waterway, is currently experiencing its dry season. This season, characterised by reduced water levels, has resulted in elevated temperatures in the water bodies it encompasses. Additionally, other river creatures are also grappling with the adverse effects of these record-high temperatures.

Brazil has witnessed an onslaught of unusually extreme weather conditions in recent months, primarily stemming from human-induced climate change and the influence of El Niño. While some regions in the southern part of the country have grappled with severe flooding due to intense rainstorms, the northern regions are facing the brunt of an exceptionally harsh dry season.

Dolphins as river indicators

Dolphins hold a vital role as indicators of a river's overall health, which directly affects the communities residing along its banks. In the Amazon, these creatures are referred to as "boto" and are known for their pink or grey coloration. They primarily feed on piranhas and hold semi-mythological significance in traditional culture, where they are occasionally believed to take human form and engage in impregnation.