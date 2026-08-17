/Outrage in Pakistan over 'colonial' mindset as officials ride in horse carriage | Gravitas

Even as Pakistan's pile of troubles keeps getting taller from severe inflation to the massive security turmoil, and multiple other issues, it appears that the Asim Munir-led hybrid regime is living in a parallel universe. Although British Raj ended in 1947, the colonial-era hangover still persists. Take a look at these visuals from an Independence Day parade held in Islamabad.



Two officials, capital development authority chairman Sohail Ashraf and Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrived at the event in a horse-drawn buggy. While the attendees were reportedly prompted to applaud the officials, no one clapped. Given that only the President of Pakistan usually rides in a buggy on special occasions, people on social media came down heavily on these bureaucrats for perpetuating a colonial-era tradition while preaching austerity.



From journalists to key political figures, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government came in for scathing criticism. Shireen Mazari, who served as the human rights minister during Imran Khan's tenure as PM asserted that it was unbelievably stupid to try and revive such colonial practices.

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Ex-Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair compared this VIP culture with Norway's foreign minister who was seen handling his own luggage during his recent official visit to Pakistan. The criticism was so intense that Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a clarification. While refusing to condemn the VIP culture, Naqvi claimed that the bureaucrats were not at fault.



He said and I am quoting him, “The chief guest and I were delayed due to the president's meeting with the Prime Minister." While the buggy was arranged for the chief guest, who is believed to be national assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the delay in his arrival led to a change in plans. Naqvi revealed that the bureaucrats used the buggy on his direct instructions. However, this explanation left a key question unanswered-Why were public funds and resources used to arrange a horse buggy in the first place? Why couldn't the bureaucrats have used normal vehicles to start the event?

Naqvi's clarification also ignored broader concerns about elite privilege at a time when Pakistan is going through turmoil. Now, this is not the first time when Naqvi's ego and insistence on protocol has come to the fore. After winning the Asia Cup in September last year, the Indian cricket team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi who also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council amid diplomatic tensions with Pakistan. Instead of handing over the trophy to India, through other means, Pakistan's interior minister took it away and locked it in the ACC headquarters in Dubai.



Meanwhile, hundreds of people took part in nationwide protests and marches organised by Jamaat-e-Islami with petrol price soaring to over 325 Pakistani rupees per litre. Raising concerns over rising fuel prices and high taxes, the protesters urged the government to announce relief measures for citizens struggling with the cost of living.