Washington

Advertisment

Outgoing United States (US) President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Dec 12) that he was granting clemency to nearly 1,500 individuals—the most ever in a single day—and pardoned 39 others convicted of non-violent crimes, in what the White House called the largest single-day act of clemency in American history.

"The President is commuting the sentences of close to 1,500 individuals who were placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and who have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities. He is also pardoning 39 individuals who were convicted of non-violent crimes," President Biden's office said in a statement.

"Together, these actions build on the President’s record of criminal justice reform to help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society," the statement added.

Advertisment

'US is a nation of second chances'

Biden pointed out on Thursday that the US was "a nation of second chances."

Also read | Congressional Republicans fume over US President Joe Biden officially pardoning his son Hunter

Advertisment

"The President is intent on granting clemency to individuals convicted of non-violent crimes who were sentenced under outdated laws, policies, and practices that left them with longer sentences than if the individuals were sentenced today," the White House statement further said.

The timing of the announcement

Biden's announcement on Thursday came days after he issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who was facing sentencing for two criminal cases.

Biden issued the pardon (for Hunter) despite earlier assurances that he would not intervene in his son's legal troubles.

Also watch | Gravitas: Are world leaders sidestepping Biden?

Meanwhile, the White House said on Thursday that the outgoing president's categorical approach to clemency inspired leaders across the US.

"While today’s announcement marks important progress, there is more to come. President Biden will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver criminal justice reform in a manner that advances equity and justice, promotes public safety, supports rehabilitation and reentry, and provides meaningful second chances," the statement further said.

(With inputs from agencies)