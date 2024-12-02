Washington

Congressional Republicans on Monday (Dec. 2) fumed over outgoing United States (US) President Joe Biden officially pardoning his son Hunter. The pardon meant sparing Hunter a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions.

Democrats said there was nothing to our impeachment inquiry. If that’s the case, why did Joe Biden just issue Hunter Biden a pardon for the very things we were inquiring about? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 2, 2024 ×

Hunter had been a central figure in the investigations of the GOP. A report by Axios said that at issue for many Republicans is President Biden's previous statement that he would not pardon his son or grant him a commutation.

What did Congressional Republicans say?

As per the Axios report, Congressional Republicans have severely criticised Biden's pardon of Hunter.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said that Biden has "lied from start to finish about his family's corrupt influence peddling activities."

"It's unfortunate that rather than come clean about their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability," Comer added.

In a post on X, California Congressman Kevin Kiley said, "Biden just cemented his legacy as one of our very worst presidents."

Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan argued that Biden's pardon validated the GOP probe.

"Democrats said there was nothing to our impeachment inquiry. If that’s the case, why did Joe Biden just issue Hunter Biden a pardon for the very things we were inquiring about?," Jordan said in a post on X.

'Have watched my son being selectively, unfairly prosecuted'

In a statement issued on Sunday, President Biden said, "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election," Biden said.

"Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unravelled in the courtroom – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)